Izzo Legacy to hold Community Day of Giving on April 18th

East Lansing, MI – The Izzo Legacy Family Fund will host a community day of giving on Saturday, April 18.

The Izzo Legacy Family Fund is encouraging the community to support its deserving charity partners that are helping meet the needs of our community during this difficult

time.

Direct donations can be made to charity partners at www.izzorace.com/donate or www.IzzoLegacy.com.

“The safety, health, and well-being of our community is the top priority, and we feel it is important to

do our part during this challenging time,” Lupe Izzo said. “Although we can’t get together to run on

April 18, we still hope people think about giving back to the community on that date.”

April 18 was the original date for the 2nd annual Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll, but the race was canceled and postponed until fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Izzo Legacy previously announced that the 2nd annual Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll has been

rescheduled to Saturday, September 12, 2020.



