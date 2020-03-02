Izzo Run/Walk/Roll: 6 Ways To Enjoy The Madness of March

March is special for any number of reasons but in the heart of Michigan State University it marks a month of madness – Spartan basketball style!
Since 1998 the Izzo-led Spartans have appeared in every NCAA tournament and the school has played in 33 since 1958.
Under Coach Izzo the Spartans have been to the Final Four eight times and won the title in 2000.
That’s an impressive record.
So we’ve come up with 6 ways you can celebrate the month of March and all the Madness that, we hope, will spill over into a title game for the Spartans in April.
- Sign up for the Izzo Legacy 5k Walk/Run/Roll. The event is set for April 18 and you can join thousands of your newest, closest friends outside the Brez for one of the premier events of the year. Sign up here and get ready for a great day of running, walking and rolling!
- Now that you’ve signed up for the Izzo Legacy 5K, get out and enjoy a training run along the Red Cedar River through the heart of the campus.
- Take in the sights and enjoy springtime in East Lansing.Support the Spartan basketball team as they get ready for tournament time. Go to a game or get a bunch of friends together and watch a game at home. Cheer for the Green and White!
- Recover from your run and get your fuel for some basketball spectating with a delicious gametime recipe! Go fly a kite. It’s March and the wind is blowing. Get outside, move around and enjoy it!
- Improve your technique. Whether you’re an elite runner or a first-time walker, it never hurts to have some expert advice. In fact, it can hurt a lot more without some guidance to correct those little things that can be slowing your progress. Check with Playmakers to find out how Good Form can make a difference in your performance, no matter what speed you’re moving.
- Treat yourself to a new pair of shoes. It’s been a long winter and you deserve to be fit for a pair of shoes that feel good, fit perfectly and, well, look great. The experienced staff at Playmakers will take the time to help you find the shoes that work best for what you need and how you move. Reward yourself for your hard work getting ready for the Izzo. Or just walking around the block.