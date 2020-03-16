Izzo Run/Walk/Roll: Meet the charities helped by the Izzo

Besides being one of the premier running events in mid-Michigan, the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll raises donations for 13 area non-profit groups. Runners can make donations to a particular non-profit during race registration or donations can be made by people who choose to support these groups in these challenging times.

This year’s event has been postponed until September 12. But the need filled by these worthy non-profits, and so many others, continues today.

Consider making a gift to one of the 13 charities listed below or another charity of your choice today.

Let’s meet this year’s top charities:

The Izzo Legacy Fund – According to Tom and Lupe Izzo, the Izzo Legacy Family Fund was created out of love for the community. The family mission of giving back began with Tom and Lupe’s parents and is being passed down to the next Izzo generation, Raquel and Steven. The family strongly believe that community involvement & ownership will build something that will last long after they are gone! You can donate directly to the Izzo Legacy Fund here.

Origami Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center – No one plans for a brain injury and a single moment can change a person’s life. Origami Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive rehabilitation for adolescents and adults with neurological dysfunction from traumatic brain injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, concussion, Parkinson’s, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and more. You can donate directly to Origami here.

MSU Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) – The Spartan Battalion is the largest ROTC program in the state with approximately 200 Cadets, and is consistently one of the top-performing programs in the country. Cadets participate in local and national competitions such as the Detroit Marathon, the Army 10-Miler, best warrior challenges and military marksmanship events. They also conduct social and mentorship outreach with local and Detroit-area schools. All of this while maintaining high academic standards as full-time students and training to become the next generation of leaders. You can donate directly to ROTC here.

Advocacy and Outreach for Women Veterans – The group supports the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency with outreach activities for the 44,000+ women of the military that live, work, and raise families in Michigan. They are working to educate the public and connect women to their identity as veterans, to benefits earned through service, and to a community that supports them. You can donate directly to Advocacy and Outreach for Women Veterans here.

Greater Lansing Food Bank – The Greater Lansing Food Bank provides emergency food to individuals and families in need in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Shiawassee, Clare, Isabella and Gratiot counties. The Food Bank annually serves tens of thousands of people, many of them seniors and children. Recipients also include the “working poor,” those individuals who are employed but don’t earn enough to meet housing, health, transportation, and food needs. You can donate directly to The Greater Lansing Food Bank here.

Ele’s Place – Before coming to Ele’s Place, many grieving children feel alone and keep their feelings inside, not wanting to burden their parents or other family members. Through peer support group programs, Ele’s Place helps children to cope with the death of a parent, sibling or other loved one. One in twenty children under the age of 18 has experienced the death of a parent. Many others will grieve the death of a sibling or another important person in their lives. Ele’s Place recognizes that children’s grief is unique, and that unaddressed grief can have a negative impact on children’s health and well-being. You can donate directly to Ele’s Place here.

MSU Student Food Bank – Founded in 1993, the MSU Student Food Bank was the first in the nation to be run by students, for students. The MSU Student Food Bank was founded to help students who are dealing with food insecurity, which can be a considerable obstacle to student success. As the cost of attending college continues to rise, more and more MSU students are at risk of experiencing food insecurity. You can donate directly to the MSU Student Food Bank here.

MSU Safe Place – The primary purpose of MSU Safe Place is to ensure the personal safety, welfare, and dignity of those who experience relationship violence and stalking within the MSU and Greater Lansing communities. The group provides temporary and safe shelter, advocacy, support and referrals for MSU students, staff, faculty, or their partners, as well as greater Lansing community members, including the minor children of those who are victimized. You can donate directly to the MSU Safe Place here.

Cristo Rey Community Center – CRCC has been open since 1968, and just celebrated its 50th anniversary in helping to meet the needs of the poor, the vulnerable, immigrants, migrants, and all people in need regardless of language or culture. Cristo Rey envisions to break the cycle of poverty and advocate for self-sufficiency by addressing critical needs in our community., including serving meals to the hungry, health needs and helping people manage their finances. You can donate directly to the Cristo Rey Community Center here.

Aitch Foundation – The mission of the Aitch Foundation is to raise awareness of and generate charitable contributions for research into the early detection of hidden cancers. Early cancer detection is vitally important and saves lives. The Foundation has facilitated the support of 21 Fellowships at MSU with a goal of increasing that number each year. Their signature annual fundraising event features MSU athletes, coaches, and community leaders that bond together, model, speak, and promote the importance of early cancer detection. You can donate directly to the Aitch Foundation here.

Holy Cross Services – Holy Cross Services was founded in 1948 as Boysville of Michigan and has grown from one site to 20 and continues to provide hope and healing to children, adults and their families. HCS is one of the largest private, not-for-profit providers of children and family welfare services as well as behavioral healthcare services in Michigan. All Holy Cross programs and treatment services provide evidence and researched-based therapy and are not religious-based. You can donate directly to Holy Cross Services here.

Lansing Promise – The Lansing Promise is a scholarship program offering tuition assistance for post-secondary (college or skilled trade) education to all eligible high school graduates within the Lansing School District boundaries. The Promise provides tuition assistance for up to 65 credits at Lansing Community College or the equivalent dollar amount toward tuition and fees at Michigan State University or Olivet College. You can donate directly to the Lansing Promise here.

The House of Promise – The House of Promise is involved in the rescue and rehabilitation of female victims and survivors of sex-trafficking. THOP is a two-year program. The program is structured to rehabilitate the client from trauma through counseling and by teaching them skills for coping with the effects of their trauma. You can donate directly to the House of Promise here.