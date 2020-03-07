Izzo Run/Walk/Roll: Why the right fitting shoe is so important for you

Now that the weather is changing and you’re starting to fill up your running and walking calendar, it’s an opportunity to get a new pair of shoes.

Finding the right pair of shoes, with the exact right fit, is very important.

Your friends at Playmakers are ready to help you find the right fit for your shoes as you gear up for the Izzo Legacy 5K on April 18.

In the video above you can see the process they use to get you into the best shoe for you.

Step 1: Measure – Our feet can change over time! Playmakers recommends everyone gets measured each time they are purchasing a new pair of shoes.

Step 2: Learn About You – Playmakers staff members will ask a variety of questions to learn more about you, what you are doing in the shoe, injury history and more. They also utilize iPads to record some basic movements so they can get a closer look at your biomechanics.

Step 3: Educate – They will explain each step of the fitting process and what is being learned and is being seen along the way. From there, they can provide information about stretching, strengthening, injuries and other inquiries you may have such as clinics, running and walking programs, events and other products that are available.

Step 4: Share Options – Playmakers staff will bring out multiple options of footwear for you to try on, based on reviewing the gait analysis. You will have the opportunity to test these around the store and on the treadmill if you would like.

Step 5: Good Form – The staff will introduce the free Good Form clinics (Good Form Running, Good Form Walking and Stretch, Strengthen & Roll). While you test out the shoes, the staff at Playmakers will offer some basic tips on form for the activity you will be doing.

Step 6: “We Want You To Be Happy!” Guarantee – Getting a new pair of shoes is a big step (see what I did there?) and Playmakers wants you to be totally satisfied with your purchase. They will insist that you wear your shoes in the setting you plan on using them (yes, that includes outside!). If within 30 days you aren’t digging the shoes, please bring them back to Playmakers for a full refund or exchange them for a pair that will work better for you.