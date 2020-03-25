UPDATE: New date set for Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll

The 2nd annual Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll, originally set for April 18 on the campus of Michigan State University, has officially been rescheduled.

The new date, according to Lupe and Raquel Izzo, is Saturday, September 12.

“Since its inception, the mission of the Izzo Legacy 5K has been to unify the community around a common cause and for the purpose of charitable giving. This spirit remains strong and unity is more important than ever!” Lupe and Raquel Izzo

They went on to say that postponing the race is an effort to do their part in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

On April 18, the original race weekend, the Izzo Legacy Fund and Playmakers will host a food drive. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off via drive-through at Playmakers in Okemos.

Donations can be dropped off between 11am-6pm on Saturday, April 18.

One of the things that make the Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll so unique is the opportunity for people to make donations to charities. People are being encouraged to make a direct donation at the race’s online site.

6 News is the media partner for the Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll and will update information as it becomes available.