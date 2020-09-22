What is the Izzo Legacy 4th quarter Challenge:

Coach Tom Izzo and the Izzo family are challenging you this fall to be active – physically and within your community – wherever you are! The challenge emphasizes important aspects of the Izzo Legacy Family Fund: community involvement, charitable giving, and healthy living!

Over the 4th quarter of 2020 (Oct 1-Dec 31) stay engaged by committing random acts of kindness, donating money and/or time to charitable organizations, and working on your mind and body. Next, record those activities and help reach monthly achievement goals for yourself and the Izzo Foundation!

Invite your family, friends and neighbors to help make an impact on your neighborhood, community, and yourself!

All donations collected during this event will go to the Izzo Legacy. The Izzo Legacy will distribute funds to charities impacted by COVID-19 at the conclusion of the challenge.

What’s in it for you?

Apart from staying active and healthy, those who donate $25, will receive an Izzo Legacy Mask.

How can you get involved: