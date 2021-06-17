1 dead in Jackson housefire

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) —- A late morning fire in Jackson today has reportedly killed one person, according to our partners at MLive.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. today, fire crews responded to heavy flames coming from the front of a home in the 200 block of East Robinson Road.

One person died because of the fire. Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Tim Gonzales has said that the fire is still under investigation.

Gonzales stated that the damage to the house was “substantial.”

It has not been confirmed if the body that was recovered is the inhabitant of the house.