18-year-old shot outside of Little Caesars in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was shot in the stomach Tuesday evening in Jackson outside the Little Caesars on the 2100 block of Michigan Ave.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that the person was taken to the hospital for their injuries but they’re expected to survive.

At the scene, officials found an 18-year-old man from Jackson with a gunshot wound.

A friend of the victim, also 18-years-old, was at the scene.

Video surveillance and witness statements suggest that the shooting came from an argument between the victim and two other men that came into the pizza chain.

Following the argument, the four individuals left the building to argue in the parking lot. After the group moved out of sight of video surveillance, the shooting then took place.

According to Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt, the two suspects then fled the scene.

The victims said they have no idea who the suspects are.

Police are still investigating the shooting at this time.