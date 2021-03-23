20-year-old Lansing woman arrested on felony charges following homicide in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 20-year-old Lansing woman was arrested on a warrant authorized by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Her arrest follows an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office into a homicide that occurred Saturday, March 20 on South St. in Summit Township.

Deputies arrived to find 25 year old Krashawna Emond Walker who had died of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Detectives quickly identified a person of interest, obtained an arrest warrant, and began an exhaustive search for the suspect. On Monday, March 22, 2021 the investigation led Detectives to an apartment complex in Battle Creek where the suspect was believed to be located.

With the assistance of the Battle Creek Police Department, Detectives made contact with the residents of the apartment who refused to cooperate with Detectives. After negotiating for two hours with the occupants, the homicide suspect came out of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.