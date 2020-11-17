4 Jackson schools come together to form Jackson Catholic Schools system

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Four schools in Jackson, Lumen Christi Catholic School, St. Mary Star of the Sea, St. Johns, and Queens, are all coming together under one system.

The new formation will have many benefits they said, including standardized curriculum which will create an easy transition from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

Tim DeWitt has accepted the Executive Director position and will lead all four schools.

“This is my opportunity to answer the call,” said DeWitt, a Lumen Christi graduate. “To do not only important work, but necessary work.”

