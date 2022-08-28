JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department says a 42-year-old Jackson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of W. Biddle St. near the Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store.

When they arrived, officers found the victim laying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel when they arrived.

According to officials, there have been no arrests made in connection with the incident and the investigation is in its early stages at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7967