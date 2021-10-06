6 News Debate: Daniel Mahoney, John Wilson to fight for Jackson Mayor tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — WLNS-TV is hosting a debate tonight at 7:00 p.m. between Daniel Mahoney and John Wilson, who are both running to be the next Mayor of Jackson.

The half hour, commercial free debate will be moderated by 6 News Anchor, Lauren Thompson, who anchors the 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. news broadcasts.

Mahoney is in his fourth term as a Jackson County Commissioner and also works as a Business Account Executive for T-Mobile.

Wilson is a retired Corrections Officer and long time resident in Jackson.

Current Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, is not running for re-election, which leaves the position open.

The debate style will take the form of a “moderated conversation” that will allow both candidates the time to share their input.

Jackson is the third largest city in the WLNS-TV viewing area.

