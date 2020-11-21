An overview of COVID-19 in Jackson County: Schools, recovery rate and distribution among age groups

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County currently is reporting 3918 cases of the coronavirus with 83 deaths.

Jackson County reports 41% recovered from COVID-19. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

To date, more females in Jackson have tested positive for coronavirus compared to males, which is contrary to the national report that males are getting more sick and dying of COVID-19 compared to females.

Gender Number of Cases Percent Male 1720 43.9% Female 2174 55.5% Unknown 24 0.6%

Looking at age groups, 20-20 year-olds are tied with 50-59 year-olds for most individual COVID-19 cases. Both age groups account for a combined 32.8% of the cases documented in Jackson County.

Age – Years Percent 0 -19 10.7% 20 – 29 16.4% 30 – 39 12.9% 40 – 49 13.9% 50 – 59 16.4% 60 – 69 14.1% 70 -79 8.9% 80+ 6.6%

Compared to the state of Michigan as a whole, 20-29-year-olds are testing positive for COVID-19 at 1.1 to seven times the rate as other groups.

The next age group, 50-59 year-olds have the second-highest individual number of documented COVID-19 cases, but when you look at the cases per million, 80+ year-olds have the second-highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Michigan behind the 20-29-year-olds.

Based on recent state health department data, that’s consistent with outbreak reporting, which shows that long-term care facilities have been the no.1 sites for COVID-19 outbreaks followed by K-12 school settings.

Speaking of school settings, outbreaks have so far been documented at the following schools in the county:

Jackson College (6 cases among students and staff documented Nov. 16)

Western Middle School (3 student cases documented Sept. 14)

Jackson Christian High School (4 documented cases among students and staff documented Oct 19)

Spring Arbor University (17 combined student and faculty cases documented Sept 28)

You can find the entire list of school outbreaks in Michigan on the state health department’s coronavirus website here.

And looking at COVID-19 cases throughout Jackson County here is a look at cases by the township. The city of Jackson has documented both the largest increase in coronavirus cases and the most COVID-19 cases documented in the county overall at 717 as of Nov. 17.