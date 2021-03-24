BREAKING: Deputies investigate Murder/Suicide of 79/80-year-old Jackson area couple

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— The Jackson County Sheriff’s office says they’re investigating the apparent Murder/Suicide of a 79-year-old female, and 80-year-old male.

According to Sheriff Gary Schuette, deputies were sent Tuesday night shortly before 9 P.M. to a home in the 2000 block of Robinson Road.

The incident was reported as a Murder/Suicide.

When Deputies got on scene they found a 79-year-old female and an 80-year-old male, from Parma, deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. They were husband and wife.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.