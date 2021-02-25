Can you help Jackson Co. Sheriff find shooting suspect?

Jackson Co. Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 38-year-old man who shot a 33-year-old man in Waterloo Township Tuesday.

The shooting occurred February 23 around 5:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Waterloo – Munith Rd. in Waterloo Township, the Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said.

The victim, a 33-year-old man from Waterloo Township, had a verbal altercation with the suspect, Darvin D. Cole, a 38-year-old male from Henrietta Township.

During the altercation, Cole obtained a shotgun, shot the victim in the leg, and fled the area.

A woman transported the victim to Chelsea Hospital by private vehicle where he was then transported by ambulance to Saint Joe’s Mercy Hospital. The victim is in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident and are attempting to locate Darvin Cole. Detectives are seeking charges through the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney for Attempted Murder.

The suspect, Darvin Cole, is currently out of jail on bond for stealing snowmobiles, has a felony warrant for larceny of a firearm, and a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear in court.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating Darvin Cole who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kelley Ebersole at 517-768-7932 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7901. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-517-483-7867.