City of Jackson extends income tax deadline

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson is extending the income tax deadline.

The announcements follows the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announcement that the federal income tax filing due date for 2020 returns has been extended from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021

The IRS made this change amid the financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on Americans and the added time taxpayers will need to submit 2020 taxes.



To also be mindful of ongoing COVID-19 impacts, the City of Jackson will be following the IRS based on City Income Tax Act Sec 141.664 Sec 64.

Martin Griffin, the City Treasurer and Income Tax Administrator, is extending the due date for 2020 returns from April 30 to June 1, 2021.



Taxpayers can defer 2020 City of Jackson income tax payments due on April 30, 2021 to June 1, 2021 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.

This means the Income Tax Division of the City Treasurer’s Office will give all Jackson taxpayers until June 1 to file and pay 2020 tax returns.

This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations, and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.

This deferment does not apply to any withholding taxes or first quarter estimated tax for tax year 2021.



Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or contact the City to qualify for this automatic tax filing and payment relief.



There will not be any penalty or interest on tax due unless it was for failure to make estimated payments. At this time estimated payment due dates have not been changed or moved but the City will update this as more.