City of Jackson’s longstanding Rose parade cancelled for second year in a row due to COVID-19

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Rose Festival committee announced it’s cancelling this year’s Rose Parade for the second time in a row due to the coronavirus.

This year would have been the 63rd annual festival.

The announcement comes amid health concerns over gatherings amid the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant, B.1.1.7.

In a typical year, the streets would be filled with live music, food trucks and a petting zoo. Each festival has a theme too, with the last one in 2019 taking on the “Rockin’ to the 80’s” theme.

The committee said it hopes that the festival will return in the future years to come.

If you’re interested in volunteering at a future Rose Parade, you can contact Jim Francis at jamesfrancis3666@yahoo.com. Volunteers are the key to making sure that the city can continue this tradition.

In addition, to help offset all of the costs associated with the parade, the Rose Parade is always in need of sponsors. The committee in a press released asked if you or the organization you work with or for can afford to be a sponsor please contact Jim Francis using the above information.

The history of the Rose Parade dates back to 1922 when the Ella Sharp Park rose garden was approved for the city, according to MLIVE.com.

In 1931, the rose was made the official flower of Jackson, giving the city the official title of “The Rose City.”