Clock tower in Downtown Jackson remembering lives lost to COVID-19 with special bell tolling

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson is joining other communities across the country in a nationwide effort to remember lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Millennium Clock Tower in Downtown Jackson will toll 188 times to remember the 188 people in Jackson County who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.



A livestream of the bell tolling will be available on the City’s Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m.

Residents wanting to participate in the memorial are asked to view the livestream on Facebook instead of gathering around the clock tower.

The latest numbers from the Jackson County Health Department show there have been 8,356 COVID-19 cases with 188 deaths and 6,785 recoveries.



City officials hope the clock tower tribute will serve as an important reminder for residents. “As

communities across the country come together for a national moment of unity and remembrance, it’s important for the City to recognize the staggering impact of this ongoing pandemic, honor the lives we’ve lost, and remind the community that further vigilance is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick.



The Livestream video will be posted on the City’s Facebook page following the clock tower tribute.