Consumers Energy expanding its career pathways initiative

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Those with the Consumers Energy Foundation announce a $250,000 grant to expand its jobs for Michigan’s graduates’ postsecondary and career pathways accelerator initiative to nearly 8,000 students.

Officials say, this initiative will help bridge the gap between available jobs and skilled workers by providing post-secondary and career exploration opportunities and skill development to youth across the state.

Consumers Energy is working with Youth Solutions, a state-based affiliate of the nation’s jobs for America’s graduates organization which is the most successful school-to-work system in the country.