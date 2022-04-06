JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — One nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Jackson that has been sitting vacant for nearly two decades is now being revitalized.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved a $25,000 sale of the Hayes Hotel property, located on W. Michigan Avenue, to J. Jeffers & Co. for a proposed development.

The City has been preserving the building for future development.

A Milwaukee-based developer is now investing $27.2 million in hopes to restore the 10-story-historic building.

The developer says the new updates will include 91 apartments, along with event and commercial space on the first two floors. The market-rate apartments will be a blend of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

The building was previously utilized as a hotel until 1975. Consumers Energy then used it for office

space until 2003. The City of Jackson took over the building in 2004.

Last year, the City started working with the Anchor Initiative to improve economic development.

Scott Fleming, CEO of the Anchor Initiative, played a huge role in promoting the Hayes for re-development.

“The Hayes development will be a tremendous project for the City,” Fleming said. “With the approved sale, Downtown Jackson will experience a major economic impact.”

Chief Marketing Officer of J. Jeffers & Co., Scott Schwebel says the company is excited about its first project in Jackson.

“The Hayes offers the type of restoration potential we embrace and have experience executing at J. Jeffers

& Co,” Schewebel said. “From returning the lobby and ballroom to their luminous stature, to activating

the ground floor and the building’s street presence, to the overall historic preservation and further

re-imagining of its use once completed, adding more density and programming to downtown while

preserving a legendary property.” Chief Marketing Officer of J. Jeffers & Co., Scott Schwebel

There is currently no schedule for when construction will begin on the new development.