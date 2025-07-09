LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire burned through the Thayer Marine, a longtime boat dealership in Jackson that has been around for nearly 40 years early Wednesday morning.

A fire blazes at Thayer Marine in Jackson, Mich. (Michigan Fire Alerts) A fire blazes at Thayer Marine in Jackson, Mich. (Michigan Fire Alerts)

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The fire started around 8 a.m. at the boat service department, and employees noticed smoke and flames coming from the attic and immediately called 911.

“Conditions rapidly exploded in a sense to where the entire roof section of the structure became involved, and we had to go defensive on that fire,” said Summit Township Fire Captain Todd Moore.

(WLNS)

Nearby roads were blocked off to ensure public safety and allow emergency operations.

US-127 was closed between Meridian Road and Hart Road. As of 12:40 p.m., US-127 has been reopened.

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The Summit Township Fire Department told 6 News that there were no injuries and that the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Co-owner Suzie Thayer told 6 News that the cause of the fire may have been electrical, and she is thankful no new boats near the building were damaged.

The building has been deemed a “total loss,” and a demolition crew was at the scene, joined by the Jackson Disaster Assistance Response Team (J-DART).

“My husband is a firefighter, and so that’s kind of part of the reason why I got on this team,” said J-DART Board Trustee Michelle Cook. “When I see these guys working in extreme environments, my heart just goes out to them.”

The building itself is now being demolished as officials look into the cause of the blaze, though the incident is still under investigation.

“Next steps moving forward is the excavator is going to complete the demolition of the structure,” Moore said.

The owners of the business told 6 News they will reach out to customers this week about parts purchased and store availability.