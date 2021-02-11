Foreclosure prevention assistance available for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — As foreclosures loom for some residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Jackson is allocating more funds to help keep families in their homes.

At their Tuesday, Feb. 9 virtual meeting, the Jackson City Council unanimously voted to put an additional $120,000 into a foreclosure prevention program.



Additional money for this program uses CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act)

funds from the federal government. $100,000 will be used to help residents facing mortgage or tax

foreclosure and $20,000 will go to the Community Action Agency (CAA) to administer the program.

The City Council originally allocated $80,000 to the program in May 2020.



Residents needing this assistance apply through CAA, and must met certain requirements, such as

City residency, be of a low-to-moderate income, and prove they’ve been financially impacted by the

pandemic. Payments go from CAA directly to the mortgage holder or the Jackson County Treasurer

and not the resident.



Mayor Derek Dobies says it’s important for the City to continue COVID-19 relief efforts for the community.



“Economic strains brought on by the pandemic are putting residents in dire financial situations, which often means not being able to afford mortgage and property tax payments,” Mayor Dobies said.

“Putting more money into this program will help keep up with growing demand for foreclosure help in the City and keep families in their homes.”



Residents needing assistance with foreclosure prevention are asked to contact Sierra Jones at the

Community Action Agency by calling 517-740-1027.