DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Henry Ford Health System is getting a makeover.

The medical company has changed its name to simply “Henry Ford Health,” dropping “System” from the brand.

Henry Ford Allegiance in central Michigan will also be changing its name to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital.

“Given the collective challenges of the past two years, there has never been a more important time for Henry Ford Health to renew our promise to our communities,” said Wright Lassiter III, President and CEO in a press release, “We want every life we touch – whether it’s a member of our team, a patient, member, or a community partner or neighbor – to know that we will be the dynamic partner and relentless advocate they need.”

Henry Ford Health also unveiled a new marketing campaign called “I Am Henry,” which will display stories from patients, employees and community members.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused all of us to challenge ourselves – to reimagine what healthcare can and should be for our communities,” said Heather Geisler, Henry Ford’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications and Experience Officer in the release. “We discovered: We are Henry, and together, every day, we each have a role to play in the health of our community. What we’re unveiling today is the start of a new journey. So much more than a logo or tag line, it’s a public declaration of our brand promise and a powerful way to unify us. We are Henry, and together, every day, we define and redefine what Henry Ford Health is all about.”

The company’s largest facilities will receive upgraded branding first, with others to follow.