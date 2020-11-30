Henry Ford Health System: 80% of surgical and ICU beds occupied by COVID-19

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– According to Henry Ford Health System, 80% of surgical and ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The hosptial released the following numbers this morning (COVID cases as of 11 AM):
- Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative in last 30 days: 37,532
- Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive in last 30 days: 7,350
- Total # Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted with COVID-19: 376
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 126
- Henry Ford Hospital, 79
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 66
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 54
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 48
- Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital, 3
- Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who are currently admitted with COVID-19 AND who are admitted but do not have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis: 518
- Total # Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 60 days, 1,256
- Average length of stay in hospital, 8 days
- Average ICU days, 10 days
Henry Ford Health System says its got the ability to flex its bed capacity as it did in the spring, at the original peak of the virus in Michigan.