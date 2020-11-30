Henry Ford Health System: 80% of surgical and ICU beds occupied by COVID-19

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– According to Henry Ford Health System, 80% of surgical and ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The hosptial released the following numbers this morning (COVID cases as of 11 AM):

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative in last 30 days: 37,532

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive in last 30 days: 7,350

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted with COVID-19: 376 Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 126 Henry Ford Hospital, 79 Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 66 Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 54 Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 48 Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital, 3



Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who are currently admitted with COVID-19 AND who are admitted but do not have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis: 518

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 60 days, 1,256

Average length of stay in hospital, 8 days

Average ICU days, 10 days

Henry Ford Health System says its got the ability to flex its bed capacity as it did in the spring, at the original peak of the virus in Michigan.