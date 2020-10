JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Jackson is honoring its past today unveiling a new historical marker.

It’s titled, “abolitionists in Jackson.” The plaque was officially put on display at Bucky Harris Park this morning.

The marker honors Jackson’s anti-slavery past, including the city’s strong ties to the underground railroad, and the American Freeman Newspaper.

Mayor Derek Dobies said the marker honors the past but also serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.