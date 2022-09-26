LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Drivers who are frequently in Jackson will be happy to know that a construction hotspot will be reopening to the public on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson will reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The work on the interchange is part of a 13-mile rebuilding project of I-94 in Jackson, Albion and Parma. In total, the project is a $162 million investment that’s expected to be done in 2024.

