Jackson area man killed by fallen tree

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– A 45-year-old man from Jerome, Michigan was killed yesterday while cutting up a fallen tree.

MSP JACKSON POST INVESTIGATES ACCIDENTAL DEATH: pic.twitter.com/hwrE423qTk — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 15, 2020

According to Michigan State Police, it happened in the 7000 block of Sterling Road. When officers got on the scene they found the man dead underneath the tree trunk.

Investigators say the tree had blown over recently and the man had been using a chainsaw to cut the tree into sections. At some point, while he was working, the trunk of the tree rotated back towards him, knocked him down, and trapped him causing his death.

The incident remains under investigation. Criminal activity is not suspected.