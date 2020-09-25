Jackson area schools move classes online, sports sidelined

JACKSON, MICH. (WLNS)– Today sports for Jackson Northwest, Springport, and Michigan center were sidelined, and classes were moved online, following positive tests within the districts.

According to the Superintendent for Michigan Center Brady Cook, Monday a student tested positive, but they were able to identify those close to him, so they made the decision to continue with school.

That changed on Wednesday when they found out a food service staff member tested positive, and on Thursday, another Michigan Center staffer got positive results.

A decision was made after consulting with the local health department, that they should close the school down for several weeks.

Jackson Northwest and Springport schools also had positive tests and had to follow suit.

Now a professional coronavirus cleaning crew is making their way through the schools, to help kill the virus.

“They are specific to killing the Coronavirus but they also have things like foggers and they come up with, they made us as a team come up with a plan for how to go deeper in the areas that need it.” Says Cook.

Today the state announced another 929 positive cases in Michigan, and 8 deaths.