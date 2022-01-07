Jackson asking residents for help in reporting illegal activity at local park

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Jackson says it needs the public’s help in stopping some illegal activities at Ella Sharp Park.

Recently, park staff have found large amounts of trash dumped illegally along streets in the park, including a large couch. Additionally, staff members have found more than two dozen yard waste bags full of leaves discarded in a creek.

Large trucks are also being driven into green space, tearing up grass and causing big ruts.

Ella Sharp Park is the City’s flagship park and the largest in the Jackson area.

“Cleaning up trash and repairing the park takes staff away from other duties and takes away from the resident experience of using this beautiful park,” Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said. “Reporting illegal activity when you see it happening will make sure our park remains a safe space for everyone to enjoy.”

The Jackson Police Department asks residents to call 911 if they witness any illegal activity in the park.

Residents who see trash or vandalism after it happens should report it to the Parks and Recreation Department using the “Report a Concern” feature on the City website, cityofjackson.org.