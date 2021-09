JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A suspected bank robber turned himself into the Jackson County Jail at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, said Elmer Hitt, Director of Police and Fire Services in Jackson.

A felony arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 10 for 49-year-old Jermaine Jones, who is suspected of robbing Flagstar Bank in Jackson on Sept. 4, 2021.

Hitt said Jones is expected to be arraigned today.

