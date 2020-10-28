Jackson City council approves roundabout, establishes MLK Corridor Improvement Authority

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson City Council returned to a virtual format for tonight’s meeting where they approved plans to create a roundabout, an authority dedicated to the redevelopment of the S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr and Prospect St. corridors.

The City Council entered into an agreement with MDOT for design plans when I-94 construction reaches the West Avenue and Elm Avenue interchanges, which will bring a new roundabout to the Elm Avenue interchange.



The City Council voted unanimously to officially create the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority. A nine member board will be appointed to oversee the use of tax dollars to fund improvement and business initiatives in the authority district. It’s important for residents to know that this is not an extra tax. A portion of existing tax funds from the improvement district will be used to reinvest in the neighborhood.



The City Council also accepted a report from the Engineering Division for a proposal to reconstruct Douglas Street from West Avenue to Mound Street. A hearing is established for the Dec. 8 City Council meeting for further review.



The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 10.



