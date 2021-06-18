Jackson College announces tuition changes, increase for in-district students

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson College’s Board of Trustees approved a 2.8 percent increase for in-district students and decreased tuition for out-of-district dual enrolled students.

The in-district cost will go up to $168 per billing contact hour, while the out-of-district tuition will drop to $190 per hour, a 22.5 percent drop.

Dual enrollment tuition for in-district students will see a roughly 13 percent decrease to $109 per billing contact hour, while out-of-district dual enrollment tuition will remain at $125 per billing contact hour.

“Understanding that we have been challenged on multiple fronts the past 18 months, we thought it important to continue to make the Jackson College educational experience as accessible as possible. So along with multiple delivery options, start times we also knew it was necessary to mitigate cost. Hence, that is why we reduced tuition in many areas and had modest increases in others. We want to make JC affordable for everyone,” said Jeremy Frew, vice president of instruction and student services.

Fees for student service, textbook access and online courses remain the same.

The college said the changes in tuition charges “represent a restructuring of tuition philosophy to reflect more closely what the College receives in property tax millage from Jackson County residents compared to out-of-district residents.”