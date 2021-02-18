Jackson College earns military friendly status for 2021-22

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson College has earned the Military Friendly® Schools Designation for 2021-2022.

This is the third consecutive year Jackson College has received this designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 earning the designation.

At Jackson College, veteran resource services have transitioned to virtual support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff help student veterans enroll in their education and find success in their courses.

They may receive guidance with their GI Bill education benefits and academic advising. A Student Veterans of America group welcomes all students and family members.

The College enrolls about 125 military-connected students each year.

“We’re pleased to receive yet another Military Friendly Schools designation. This award reflects Jackson College’s continuing efforts to support our military-connected students and their families,” said Randall Locke, veterans resource representative.

The Military Friendly® Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for military-connected students. Find the list at www.militaryfriendly.com.