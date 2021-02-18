Jackson College earns military friendly status for 2021-22

Jackson
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson College has earned the Military Friendly® Schools Designation for 2021-2022.

This is the third consecutive year Jackson College has received this designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 earning the designation.

At Jackson College, veteran resource services have transitioned to virtual support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff help student veterans enroll in their education and find success in their courses.

They may receive guidance with their GI Bill education benefits and academic advising. A Student Veterans of America group welcomes all students and family members.

The College enrolls about 125 military-connected students each year.

“We’re pleased to receive yet another Military Friendly Schools designation. This award reflects Jackson College’s continuing efforts to support our military-connected students and their families,” said Randall Locke, veterans resource representative.

The Military Friendly® Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for military-connected students. Find the list at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar