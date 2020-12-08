Jackson councilman accuses fellow member of ethics violation

Jackson
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Councilman Jeromy Alexander is accusing another Jackson City Council member of an ethics violation.

In a Facebook post, Coucilman Alexander wrote:

“A group of representatives may have may different opinions on every policy the comes before us.. but not this. I think most of us agree on this. Kickbacks are not okay. There will be no backroom deals in Jackson.”

Councilman Alexander said that one of the members entered into a business arrangement for personal profit.

Councilman Alexander said that the other council member gave her client the city-owned properties for $1 each, which she personally would be paid $25,000 by her client.

The Jackson City Council is made up of:

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates on WLNS.com.

