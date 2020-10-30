Jackson County announces plan to continue containing COVID-19 outbreaks

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Health Department announced a plan to continue containing the spread of the coronavirus following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

The county health department said recent cases have reported numerous close contacts, which is making contact tracing efforts difficult to sustain. Despite help from other organizations, the health department said individuals and their close contacts may not receive a phone call from the Jackson County Health Department.

Part of the plan to monitor and track the virus includes:

Continuing case investigation and contact tracing in nursing homes, hospitals, and schools, as well as clusters identified as a priority such as in high risk, congregate settings

Assisting businesses with COVID related issues

Action steps for individuals who test positive are below. Additional information will be available soon to assist businesses in reporting cases to the health department. These steps will help us all take the best actions to contain and control the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals notified that they are positive should do the following:

Isolate for 10 days: Individuals need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or 10 days from the day a positive test sample was collected if they don’t have symptoms. After 10 days, if your symptoms have improved, and you are fever free without the use of medications, it is ok to return to normal activities. If you are still feeling sick, please consult with a medical professional as some people can be contagious for a longer period.

Notify all of your close contacts and ask that they quarantine: a close contact includes those that you have been within 6 ft. of for more than a total of 15 minutes any day you were contagious which may start two days before symptoms begin.

Close contacts need to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last contact to you while you were considered contagious and monitor for symptoms. If they develop symptoms they should get tested. Individuals are considered contagious 2 days before symptom onset, or if asymptomatic (no symptoms), 2 days before they are tested.

If you need an isolation or quarantine letter for your employer, you can call the Jackson County Health Department, (517)788-4420, option 9, and leave a message.

Dr. Pamela Hackert, Medical Director of the Jackson County Health Department weighed in on the importance of social distancing.

“The basic steps you should take to keep you and your family safe remain the same. They involve social distancing, mask-wearing, and avoiding large indoor gatherings. In this time of increasing cases contacting everyone quickly is not always possible. We are asking for people to be ready to take additional actions of their own if they test positive for COVID-19. Isolating and notifying contacts are critical to containing the spread within our community. By working together, we can succeed.”

For COVID-19 testing in Jackson County, you can contact the Henry Ford COVID-19 Patient Hotline at (517)205-6100, or the Center for Family Health Hotline at (517)748-5363.

Please note, receiving a negative COVID-19 test result after exposure does not mean that you will not develop symptoms or test positive at a future time within your quarantine period.

You need to complete the full 14-day quarantine period even if you do not develop symptoms. Please visit www.mijackson.org/hd for our COVID-19 information page to find information on the spread of COVID-19 throughout Jackson County.

For resources on how to stay safe during the pandemic, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus and CDC.gov/coronavirus. You can contact the Jackson County Health Department with questions at (517)788-4420, option 9, and leave a message. In case of a medical emergency call 911.