Jackson County Health Department FAQs on COVID vaccine timeline

JACKSON COUNTY, MIch. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) is working with Henry Ford Allegiance Health in providing vaccines to the community through a phased approach.



The State of Michigan has opened vaccinations for Priority Group 1B including individuals who are 65 and older.

As the health department works through completion of the Priority 1A group and more solidly into Priority 1B, they are asking for your cooperation and patience.

Please note, all vaccinations are by appointment only. There are NO walk up vaccinations at this time in an effort to utilize vaccine in the most effective and efficient manner.



Due to the number of people who have signed up, and the current size of our vaccine shipments, it may be months before we get through everyone in the 65 and older age group.

Vaccine Clinics are scheduled based on vaccine supply and the health department will contact everyone who has pre-registered. It is important to provide an email and phone number on the survey so we may contact you regarding future clinics. We are trying to work with volunteers & local groups to make phone calls to those who have indicated they do not have an email. Pre-registration is done through theOnline Vaccine Interest Survey. If you do not have internet access or need assistance with the survey please ask a friend or family member to help. This survey is the best way to provide us with your information.

Tips to help you when submitting information to theOnline Vaccine Interest Survey:

1. Only submit your information One Time but complete all questions including the conditions section where you will indicate items such as your age, which is a key condition for determining priority.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the survey and use the arrow buttons to make sure you see all screens.

3. If you don’t have an email but have a person who can assist you, you can use their email if you have their permission. Make sure they watch their email so that they can help make an appointment when one is available.

4. The survey name must be for each person who is interested. No Duplicates please!

5. Take your time with the interest survey and type your information in correctly. Inaccurate typing of your email, name or phone number could cause problems later on.

6. The last message you will receive is a message indicating what group you fall in. You do not need to reenter your data multiple times.

JCHD and its partners are continually planning and re-assessing the vaccination strategy as new information and additional vaccine becomes available. Click on the Jackson County Health Department Vaccine information page for the latest information regarding the COVID Vaccine in Jackson County. Click here for the detailed State of Michigan Vaccination and Prioritization Strategy.

The Jackson County Health Department staff would like to thank you in advance for your patience and willingness to work with us as we work hard to provide the vaccine to the Priority Groups. As always, we encourage you to look for updates posted on our Jackson County Health Department COVID Vaccine website athttps://www.mijackson.org/2442/COVID-Vaccine, JCHD’s Facebook page, as well as local media outlets. An informational COVD Information phone line is available at (517)817-4469 with the most current local vaccination information.