Jackson County Health Department reminds people to be patient with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Health Department is telling its residents to not share the link to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The health department said it will be completing the 1A priority group and continuing to vaccinate the 65 and older population.

This is how the system works. When clinics are scheduled based on vaccine availability, the health department will send out a link to sign up for an appointment.

The county health department acknowledged the frustration regarding the vaccine availability right now.

“We understand the concerns that are being shared with us and with your elected officials. We just wanted to let you where we are right now in terms of providing vaccines this week in Jackson County,” the post said.

The Jackson County Health Department encourages people to get their names on as many waiting lists as possible through Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Meijer and any others as vaccine supply continues to be in high demand.

In the meantime, the Jackson County Health Department asks people to please be patient and practice social distancing, wear a mask over your mouth and nose when around other people and wash your hands frequently.