Jackson County: New groups added to COVID vaccine access effective March 8

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Health Department reported it had distributed approximately 40,978 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of March 3.

That’s according to the COVID Vaccine Dashboard in Jackson County.

The State of Michigan has added new categories of people who will be eligible for the vaccine. Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the following will be eligible to sign up for a vaccine.

Michiganders age 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities &

Caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs.

Beginning March 22, when vaccine eligibility will expand further to include:

All Michiganders 50 and older.

People who meet this criteria and are interested in receiving a vaccine from the health department, will need to complete our online vaccine interest survey and select these on the conditions page. Since these new categories were not previously included in the prioritization guidance, the Jackson County Health Department officials are requesting those qualified provide this information in our survey.

There are still many in the 65 and older population who requested notice of a vaccine appointment that have not been contacted. The Jackson County Health Department will continue to reach out to these people and provide scheduling opportunities to those in the new groups as vaccine supply allows.

According to Rashmi Travis, Jackson County Health Officer in a press release: “We continue to strategize and distribute vaccine doses to those who are at risk of contracting the virus. That could mean based on the work you do, age, or current illnesses you may have. Getting the vaccine is critical to protecting yourself, loved ones, and co-workers. Thank you for your patience as we work through the various priority groups and distribute vaccine as quickly as it becomes available to us.”

The Jackson County Health Department has received its first shipment of Johnson and Johnson Vaccine and has already begun vaccinating people with it. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has the advantage of a single dose or shot making it a better choice for certain clinic locations and people.

Dr. Dennis Chernin, Jackson County Medical Director offered this information regarding the vaccine in a press release: “Jackson County residents should not worry about which vaccine they get and take the vaccine they have access to as soon as they can. All three vaccines are very safe and are virtually 100% in clinical trials at preventing hospitalizations and deaths, which is the endpoint we care most about. Getting a high level of immunity right now protects you and others around you. It also may help to stop the development of new variants and help us reach herd immunity sooner as a society.”

Jackson County Health Department is following the recommendations set up by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control for prioritizing the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition to vaccines, the health department urges everyone to continue to practice preventative measures such as properly wearing a mask when in public, avoid crowds, social distance of six feet between yourself and others, and frequently wash your hands. Other prevention measures can be found on the CDC website.

Information changes frequently regarding the outbreak and vaccine updates. For the most current information check with the health department webpage located at Jackson County Health Department COVID vaccine webpage or check us out on our Facebook page. The latest information is also available at the following sites Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Local vaccine updates are also available by calling the COVID Vaccine Information Line at

(517) 817-4469. For information about vaccine locations, shipments to providers, doses administered and vaccine prioritization, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.