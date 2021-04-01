Jackson County officials “overwhelmed” by COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson County health officials won’t notify every single person who has come into contact with a positive COVID-19 person due to an overwhelming number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in Jackson County.

Recent positive COVID-19 residents have reported numerous close contacts and as a result, that has made contact tracing efforts difficult to sustain, even with help from other organizations, the health department said.

Effective immediately, the Jackson County Health Department has made the decision, based on the overwhelming number of Jackson County cases, to focus their efforts on containing potential outbreaks by:

Continuing case investigation and contact tracing in nursing homes, hospitals, and schools as well as clusters identified as a priority such as in high risk congregate settings

Assisting businesses with COVID related issues

Jackson County in Michigan has the highest rate of COVID-19 per capita in the United States, the New York Times said Thursday.