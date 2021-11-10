Jackson County sentences man to 30+ years for shooting outside AutoZone

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One man has been sentenced to prison for 30 to 50 years by Circuit Court Judge Susan Jordan, on account of second-degree murder.

Eiron Bankhead was initially charged in 2019 with open murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Bankhead shot Kordell Brzozowski, 19, outside an AutoZone store in Jackson on May 17, 2020.

Jackson Police Director Elmer Hitt said the shooting happened at 12:25 p.m., when Bankhead and Brzozowski got into a fight inside the AutoZone store on the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The fight spilled outside into the parking lot where the suspect allegedly shot Brzozowski several times.

The 19-year-old died later at a local hospital. The suspect was tracked to Menards on Page Ave.

According to Hitt, the two men knew each other.

Due to the nature of Bankhead’s sentence, he must serve a minimum of 30 years before being considered eligible for parole.