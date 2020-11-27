Jackson County Sheriff needs your help identifying suspects involved in multiple vehicle theft

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for your help in identifying suspects and suspect vehicles.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Mini Van or smaller SUV with a broken out driver’s side back window with either plastic or something else covering it.
The subjects stole three pickup trucks and a 4-wheeler from a farm in Springport Township.
Stolen vehicles are:
- 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Gray 4 door, with yellow John Deer tool box and fuel tank in bed.
- 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, white 4 door, 100 gallon fuel tank and tool box in back.
- 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, black extended cab with tires in the back.
- Unknown year Honda 4-wheeler 200cc red in color.
It is believed there were three male suspects and one female involved.
Please contact Deputy Thomas Jaakkola with any information you may have. 517-841-2960 or tjaakkola@mijackson.org