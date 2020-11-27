Jackson County Sheriff needs your help identifying suspects involved in multiple vehicle theft

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is looking for your help in identifying suspects and suspect vehicles.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Mini Van or smaller SUV with a broken out driver’s side back window with either plastic or something else covering it.

The subjects stole three pickup trucks and a 4-wheeler from a farm in Springport Township.

Stolen vehicles are:

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Gray 4 door, with yellow John Deer tool box and fuel tank in bed.

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, white 4 door, 100 gallon fuel tank and tool box in back.

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, black extended cab with tires in the back.

Unknown year Honda 4-wheeler 200cc red in color.

It is believed there were three male suspects and one female involved.

Please contact Deputy Thomas Jaakkola with any information you may have. 517-841-2960 or tjaakkola@mijackson.org