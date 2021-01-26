Jackson County Sheriff Office needs your help identify suspect in retail fraud

JACKSON CO., Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is asking for your help in identifying suspects involved in a retail fraud.

The subjects in the below photos committed retail fraud by stealing a carton of cigarettes from Avery Propane and Party Store located in Rives.

The incident occurred on January 24th at 5:35pm.

The suspects fled in a Silver Ford Focus 2008-2013 possibly no hub caps. There is no other plate information collected at this time.

One of the suspects was a white male driver thin build with beard and a dark band on the ring finger of the left hand.

If you have any information please contact Deputy Hackworth at 517-768-7979 or jhackworth@mijackson.org. You can also direct message the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.