Jackson County Sheriff Office needs your help identify suspect in retail fraud

Jackson
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON CO., Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is asking for your help in identifying suspects involved in a retail fraud.

The subjects in the below photos committed retail fraud by stealing a carton of cigarettes from Avery Propane and Party Store located in Rives.

The incident occurred on January 24th at 5:35pm.

The suspects fled in a Silver Ford Focus 2008-2013 possibly no hub caps. There is no other plate information collected at this time.

One of the suspects was a white male driver thin build with beard and a dark band on the ring finger of the left hand.

If you have any information please contact Deputy Hackworth at 517-768-7979 or jhackworth@mijackson.org. You can also direct message the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar