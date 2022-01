JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff says they’ve learned that someone is calling people who live in Jackson and pretending to be a member of their office.

The person conducting the scam is claiming that money is owed to the sheriff’s office and they want gift cards as a payment.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff will never contact you and ask for payment by telephone, it said.

“Please do not fall for this scam,” the sheriff’s office said.