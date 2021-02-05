Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 2 suspects

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identify two people who broke into a pharmacy in Summit Township.

The break-in occurred Wednesday, February 3.

Deputies were called to Browns Advanced Care Pharmacy located at 2136 Robinson Rd. in Summit Township.

The two suspects arrived in a white or light-colored sedan, which was parked in the north side of the parking lot out of camera view.

Any possible suspect information please contact the detective at 517-768-7931 or e-mail bhuttenlocker@mijackson.org.