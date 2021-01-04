Jackson father arrested after stabbing his son, sheriff reports

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — A 42-year-old Jackson man was arrested after stabbing his 21-year-old son in Summit Township Friday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette reports.

The sheriff said the stabbing is the result of an alcohol-fueled domestic dispute between the 42-year-old father and 21-year-old son.

The stabbing occurred on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 2:27 a.m. on Pierce Avenue in Summit Township.

The investigation found that the victim from Jackson had been assaulted at the Pierce Avenue residence and was driven to the hospital by private vehicle.

The 21-year-old son sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Charges have been forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.