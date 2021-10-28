Jackson High School under lockdown after social media threat

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson High School is under lockdown after they received a threat through social media, assistant superintendent Kriss Gianetti said.

The Jackson Police Department is onsite and doing an investigation, Giannetti said.

The high school is currently in “secure mode,” which means no one can leave or enter the building.

The school district asks no one to enter or approach the building.

“Our students and staff safety is of utmost concern,” Giannetti said.

6 News will continue to update you as we learn more information.