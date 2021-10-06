Jackson man dies after alleged drunk driver crosses median on US 127 near Page Ave.

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police say 68-year-old Rodney Lee Arbogast of Jackson died in a crash on US 127 near Page Ave around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.

MSP says that a car heading south on US 127 went over the median and hit Arbogast, who was traveling north.

Investigators say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

6 News is working to learn more about the driver and the ongoing investigation.

MSP says they were assisted by Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.