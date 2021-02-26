Jackson man claims $1 million lottery prize

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson man is the winner of the $1 million Powerball prize.



Anthony Treciak, 54, matched the five white balls – 04-19-23-25-49 – in the Jan. 13 drawing to win a $1 million prize.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Kroger store, located at 1100 West Argyle Street in Jackson.



“I don’t play Powerball often, but decided to purchase a ticket since the jackpot was so high,” said Treciak. “I was checking my ticket the afternoon after the drawing and couldn’t believe it when I saw I had matched five numbers. I was in complete shock.”



Treciak visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. Treciak plans to use the money to take care of his family and purchase a new car.



