Jackson man claims $1 million lottery prize

Jackson
Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson man is the winner of the $1 million Powerball prize.

Anthony Treciak, 54, matched the five white balls – 04-19-23-25-49 – in the Jan. 13 drawing to win a $1 million prize.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Kroger store, located at 1100 West Argyle Street in Jackson.  

“I don’t play Powerball often, but decided to purchase a ticket since the jackpot was so high,” said Treciak. “I was checking my ticket the afternoon after the drawing and couldn’t believe it when I saw I had matched five numbers. I was in complete shock.”

Treciak visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. Treciak plans to use the money to take care of his family and purchase a new car. 

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
 

