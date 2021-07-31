Jackson man works to inspire younger generation through his organization ‘Save Our Youth’

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-Fighting for a brighter future for Jackson’s younger generation. That’s the mission of Thomas Burke through his organization ‘Save Our Youth.’

“Never let nobody get in the way of your success,” said Burke.

It’s an idea that first came while working in cell block two at a Jackson adult facility. That’s where he saw first hand cell doors being close on too many young people.

“When I started seeing the 14 and 15 and 16 year old offenders that really caught my attention,” said Burke.

He hosts kids every week voicing a message of encouragement through being a mentor. While also giving kids access to programming from help in the classroom, to community outreach projects, and even learning science through robotics.

For 11-year old Jayden Johnson the program is allowing him and others a place to go to build relationships and set their lives on a path for success.

“Save Our Youth wants to help people so like they want the kids to stop shooting they want them to not commit suicide. They want to help them finish their home work. They just want to help people get in a better place and make Jackson a better place,” said Johnson.

Burke says he want kids to know one thing.

“There’s no short cuts in life you have to just you have to walk on the stairs without holding onto the rails sometimes.”

If you are interested in getting involved there is a link below.

https://saveouryouthjackson.org/