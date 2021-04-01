Jackson Mayor says he will not run for re-election

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — In a letter from the Jackson Mayor’s office, Mayor Derek Dobies announced he will not run for re-election as Mayor.

In the letter, he wrote about the reasons why he decided to go into local government, describing how Jackson was “economically stagnant, politically invertebrate and socially repressed,” he said, “I wanted to change that. I sought to ensure that we rebuilt our local economy and fostered a culture of entrepreneurship…”

Mayor Dobies said he plans to stay involved in local politics and said, “I refuse to let that progress slow or diminish,” referencing some milestones he hit while in office.

He highlighted the creation of the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority, the Black Lives Matter mural, the ban on the box on city employment, the first in the state Displaced Tenants Ordinance and a Fair Chance Housing Ordinance to name a few.

Below is an image of Mayor Dobies letter: